SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some party animals hit Zoo Miami for Earth Day, Saturday.

People from across South Florida were invited to come out and party for the planet. The zoo, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, hosted a tree and plant show, as well as other “green” activities to get everyone excited about Mother Earth.

An education specialist for Everglades National Park said the festivities also provide a learning opportunity for participants. “We are very excited to be here at Zoo Miami celebrating the Everglades and taking a closer look at conservation and preservation of your backyard national park,” said Yvette Cano.

Even the zoo’s animals joined in on the fun — with new enrichment items made from recycled and natural materials.

