Zoo Miami chimps return to exhibit in Irma aftermath

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chimpanzees at Zoo Miami finally returned home after the primates were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The zoo finished clean-up in the aftermath of the storm, and on Wednesday, the chimps returned to their exhibit after spending weeks in a secure holding facility.

The apes seemed to shake off their cabin fever.

The zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday, after more than a month of closure.

