Zika spraying to begin in Broward County ahead of heavy rain

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials are preparing to battle mosquitos and Zika ahead of projected heavy rain across South Florida.

According to officials, aerial spraying will begin on Tuesday and will last until Sept. 15. Spraying will occur between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with crews targeting the following areas:

Fort Lauderdale

Hallandale Beach

Hollywood

Lauderdale Lakes

Lauderhill

Margate

North Lauderdale

Oakland Park

Pompano Beach

Tamarac

Wilton Manors

The mosquito being targeted is the Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito known to carry and transmit the Zika virus.

