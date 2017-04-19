Youth coach reunites with firefighters who rescued him

CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – A youth baseball coach reunited with four off-duty firefighters who came to his rescue, Wednesday.

Gustavo Pardo suffered a heart attack while coaching kids at a baseball game in March.

Thankfully, those four off-duty firefighters were also at the game and jumped into action by performing CPR.

Pardo was able to meet the crew Wednesday night in Cutler Bay and express how grateful he is. “I was very lucky that day, very lucky,” he said. “It was like a marathon going around and around, those people just working on me. I heard I was out like 11 minutes. Thanks a lot, guys, you’re fantastic. I love you all.”

The firefighters were later awarded for their efforts at the Cutler Bay Town Center.

Pardo has fully recovered.

