MIAMI (WSVN) - According to Miami Fire Rescue, a young girl fell at least two stories from a cruise ship at the Port of Miami, Saturday morning.

The 8-year-old is being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

