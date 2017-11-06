Young boy injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood left a 13-year-old boy injured.

The young boy was shot as he slept, near Northwest Fourth Street and 13th Avenue, sometime early Monday morning.

Witnesses said they heard chaos a little after 2 a.m.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, like really, really strong. When I woke up, I was like, ‘What? Are there fireworks?’ That’s what I thought, and my husband was like, ‘No, no, they’re actually shots,'” said neighbor Cindy Casco. “More than 10 shots, yes, and then what we heard is like a car just like passed by the car, like it flew, just did the shots and they just left.”

Police said the young boy was shot in the foot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he is said to be in stable condition.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo stopped by the hospital to support the family.

“Doing nothing more, nothing less than lying in his own bed sleeping,” said Carvahlo.

Carvahlo expressed his anger over the number of shootings involving children across South Florida.

“Over the past two years, over 60 school-aged kids have been shot and killed in our community,” said Carvahlo, “and sadly that has become a phenomenon that cannot become our new normal.”

One man, who did not wish to be identified, said shootings like this are becoming too common in his neighborhood. “This is the third time in a week that we’ve been woken up with the same gunshot sounds,” he said.

Parents in the neighborhood now have to explain to their young children why they can no longer play outside.

Last time, it happened at 9 at night, so I’m telling them, ‘Look, there’s gunshots, we have to be careful, and we have to go inside and just play inside now in the house,'” said Casco.

Police continue to search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

