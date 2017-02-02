You can now buy a ‘slice’ of Ben & Jerry’s covered in chocolate

MIAMI (WSVN) - We’ve all been there — you see a tiny pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the freezer, and then all of a sudden one scoop turns into scooping out the entire jar. Now, Ben & Jerry’s is giving us some portion control with individually wrapped “slices” of ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s newest creation to hit the shelves and scoop shops are Pint Slices, individually wrapped ice cream bars coated in dark chocolate that you can eat anytime, anywhere.

Our new Pint Slices are yummy ice cream bars coated in dark chocolate. Hold on tight, you’re in for a wild ride. https://t.co/Rb1PSvnVB9 pic.twitter.com/QDd4IAgrCS — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 2, 2017

Pint Slices come in four popular Ben & Jerry’s flavors: Americone Dream, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup.

According to Ben & Jerry’s, Pint Slices are available now in most Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops. However, call ahead to confirm their availability.

Introducing Ben & Jerry’s Pint Slices! A totally new way to enjoy your favorite flavors. Info at https://t.co/Rb1PSvnVB9 pic.twitter.com/Rzk8cgUmKZ — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 1, 2017

There are three Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops in South Florida: 80 Aragon Avenue in Coral Gables, 1202 N. Broadwalk in Hollywood, and 15484 N.W. 77th Ct. in Miami Lakes.

Pint Slices will be rolling out to grocery stores nationwide soon.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.