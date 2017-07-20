SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Yorkie who was caught on camera being picked up and put in a car by a stranger near her Southwest Miami-Dade home has been reunited with her family, Thursday.

It was a happy homecoming for 12-year-old Foxy. Her owner, Nikki Essig, sent 7News a photo showing her holding her precious pet.

Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a man getting out of his blue Volkswagen sedan and kneeling down to pet Foxy in the area of Southwest 95th Street and 117th Avenue, Tuesday. He is then seen picking her up and taking her with him in his vehicle.

The Essigs canvassed the neighborhood and handed out fliers with a photo of the missing Yorkie. They even took to social media, posting Foxy’s picture on Facebook.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the family got a phone call from the driver who picked up Foxy. He returned the dog shortly after.

The family was particularly worried about Foxy because she is dealing with a number of health issues. She is missing her teeth, and her hearing and sight are limited.

