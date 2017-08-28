Year after Jada Page’s murder, family continues search for justice

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is begging and pleading for justice after the person who murdered an 8-year-old girl continues to elude police for almost a full year now.

Aug. 28, 2016, 8-year-old Jada page was playing in the front yard of her grandmother’s house when she was shot to death.

“Just put yourself in our shoes. She was 8 years old … 8, first week of fourth grade,” said Lisa Brown, Jada’s grandmother. “I just want everyone to know, this is a pain that I don’t hope on anyone.”

Jada and her father were shot in the area of Northwest 101st Street and 25th Avenue. Both were rushed to the hospital where Jada died, two days later.

“The suspect proceeded to discharge firearms at the direction of Jada’s father, James Page. As a result, Jada sustained gunshot wounds which led to her demise,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Richard Raphael.

“Jada’s not the first. She’s not the last. It’s a continuous pattern. Family should recognize that they can also feel the pain that we’re feeling today, and for the rest of our lives, even with an arrest, there won’t be any closure for us,” said Jada’s aunt, Bredolyn Spence, who happens to be a Miami-Dade police officer.

The reward for Jada’s killer has climbed to $26,000, which family members and officials hope will provide an incentive for the public to help find the person responsible.

“Help us. Help yourself. You don’t know, your child could be the next victim,” Spence said. “You could be screaming and crying and feeling the pain that will never go away.”

Detectives said they are close in the case, but they do still need help.

If you have any information on Jada’s murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

