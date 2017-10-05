Wynwood Yard hosts vigil for Vegas victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians gathered at the Wynwood Yard, Thursday night, for a candlelight vigil to remember the Las Vegas shooting victims.

The event included a meditation and talks from Everytown USA and Maria Wright, the mother of Jeremy Wright who was killed at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Those who gathered lit candles, sang, teared up and some also expressed how they want gun laws to be changed.

Donations were collected for victims of gun violence.

