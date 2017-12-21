WWII veteran’s Miami house gets face-lift for holidays

MIAMI (WSVN) - A World War II veteran received home improvement help for the holidays.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade to renovate veteran Charles Frederick Adderley’s Miami house, Thursday.

Nearly 40 volunteers spent the day making repairs and decorating his home with plenty of Christmas cheer.

Adderley said he was stunned by the outpouring of generosity. “I can’t find the words to express my happiness, but it’s all because of all of you that have been involved in my life in the past few months,” he said. “And I can only say from the depths of my heart that this is a divine intervention into my life.”

The Home Depot Foundation is dedicated to improving the homes and lives of more U.S. military veterans and their families.

