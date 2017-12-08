MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran whose home was hit hard by Hurricane Irma received a special delivery on Friday — in the form of new appliances and furniture for his house.

The generous gifts are bringing World War II veteran Charles Adderley’s home just in time for the holidays.

Fixing up his Miami residence has been a heartwarming mission for the army of volunteers who have spent months bringing it to fruition, and they said they are almost done.

The team of volunteers is made up of local law enforcement and other entities.

“It’s a way for us, the Miami Police Department, and various organizations, giving back, to make sure that we don’t forget our World War II veterans,” said City of Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz.

For nearly a half century, Adderley, 93, has called this house his home. In that time, it has fallen into disrepair.

Last September, Irma only made things worse. “This was a home that was already in big disrepair before the storm, and the issues got worse after Hurricane Irma,” said Cruz.

That’s where a team of angels from all walks of life came in, all working together to give this war hero an extreme home makeover.

Volunteers like Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade’s Joseph Ferry. “It’s just an honor to be able to help a veteran make his home healthy and safe for him again,” he said.

After a complete teardown, the structure is getting built back up. “It’s a full makeover, absolutely. This is our largest project we’ll do all year,” said Travis Renville, also with Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade. “It will be basically a brand-new home by the time we’re done.”

And, as he has for the last few months, Adderley regularly shows up to inspect all the renovations. “It’s all beautiful, and thank you to the volunteers,” he said.

“With the help of the Home Depot Foundation, as well as the Miami Dolphins and Bank of America, we’ve poured $60,000 to $70,000 into this home,” said Renville.

As the new additions to Adderley’s home were delivered, Friday, the team is pushing to get everything done for his homecoming, just before the Christmas holiday.

Whether they meet or beat the deadline, Adderley is filled with gratitude for all the hard work done on his behalf. “Everybody says I’m rich. God’s grace,” he said.

The target date for Adderley to move back in is Dec. 21.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.