WSVN receives honors during Feeding South Florida breakfast

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization recognized those who went above and beyond during recent hurricanes.

7News Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro emceed Feeding South Florida’s third annual Happy Harvest Recognition Breakfast in Davie, Wednesday.

Channel 7 was recognized at the event as an Outstanding Media Partner.

Publix also received an award for its support, while Seminole Hard Rock Casino also received recognition.

Feeding South Florida organizers said they were impressed with how the South Florida community stepped up.

“We can’t believe the way that the community has responded,” said Vice President of Community Relations Sari Vatske. “There’s nothing that’s stronger than the human spirit and desire to come together and support those that are in need most.”

