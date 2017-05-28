Wrong-way crash injures 2 MDPD officers, civilian in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade police officers and a civilian have been injured after a wrong-way crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Heavy damage could be seen on the front of both the cruiser and the other vehicle involved in the crash. Two officers were in the cruiser when they were hit, at around 4:30 a.m, near Southwest 157th Avenue and 164th Street.

Police said the two officers were heading south on 157th Avenue when a gray Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north in the southbound lanes, hitting the officers head-on.

The driver of the cruiser was trapped for over an hour and had to be extricated out of the vehicle. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center while both the other officer and the driver of the Jetta were transported to Jackson Memorial South.

Both officers were conscious while they were being transported, and were even able to radio in and report the crash.

“The guys may be amped-up a little bit more when they see that it is one of our brothers in battle, so to speak,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Jack Swerdloff. “They want to make sure that we do everything we can, you know, to make sure the people that are out here that have our back, and really the back of everyone in the community, to make sure that they’re safe and we can get them out quickly, and get them where they need to be.”

Both the officers and the driver, who is in his 30s, are said to have been transported in stable condition.

Officials are not sure, but they do believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

“We do believe that the driver might have been under the influence of some type of alcohol, so that’s still part of the investigation,” said Detective Robin Pinkard. “We don’t have a speed right now, but we do believe that DUI might be a cause.”

Police have blocked off Southwest 157th Avenue between 164th and 163rd Streets as they conduct their investigation.

Tow trucks arrived around 8 a.m. to remove both vehicles from the scene.

