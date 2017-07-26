Wounded vets enjoy lobster mini season

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some wounded veterans enjoyed an outing on the water that helped their spirits soar.

Before sunrise Wednesday, more than a dozen wounded vets boarded South Florida Diving Headquarters’ Aquaview for a lobster hunt during lobster mini season.

“It’s an opportunity to get back out here and give something back to the wounded veterans,” said Staff Sgt. Damon Zeigler, who lost a leg on tour.

Lobster mini season gives divers two days to pull the creatures from the ocean floor.

“These are the craziest two days of the year, without a doubt,” said Captain Dave from the South Florida Fishing Headquarters.

Operation Outdoor Freedom organized the outing to get wounded veterans out on the water, in the sun and around friends.

“I was blown up about five, six different times,” said veteran Alex Esteban, who spent more than two years in Iraq.

“This is the type of thing that helps keep people sane. You know, it gets you out of the house,” said veteran Brian Bohne, who suffered a severe upper body injury.

The vets worked together to catch Florida lobster. Back on the boat, they measured the lobster again and put it in the cooler.

Zeigler said, “Today is a day that every single veteran that was here wasn’t on the couch contemplating anything or wasn’t by himself thinking about whatever was going on in his head. He was out here, having a good time, enjoying himself.”

