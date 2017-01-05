Wounded veterans cycle for cause

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 30 wounded veterans cycled across Miami, Thursday, to build camaraderie and rehab their bodies.

The Wounded Warrior Project brought together veterans hurt while serving their country, for its 12th annual Soldier Ride.

Nick Kraus, the co-founder of the Soldier Ride, said the ride allows veterans to bond.

RELATED: Wounded Warrior Project builds custom-made cycles for injured veterans

“It’s not just a physical activity,” Kraus said, “It’s the camaraderie of these warriors getting together. They share the common bond of being injured, and this is their way of being appreciated by the public as they ride by and to see that they can do things, although differently, but they can still do it, ride a bike. Sounds simple, but it means a lot.”

The ride began on Ocean Drive and continued to Marlins Park.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.