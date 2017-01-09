Wound Warriors swim with dolphins

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wounded Warrior Project ended their ride around the Florida Keys by swimming with dolphins.

More than 30 veterans took a dip with dolphins in Marathon, Sunday. The day served as physical and emotional therapy for soldiers who were injured overseas.

This concluded their three-day cycling event to raise awareness and support for members of the military.

