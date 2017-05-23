Would-be thieves struggle to drive stick shift car during burglary

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of wannabe thieves who tried to get away with a car ended up being stuck in the wrong gear, and it was all caught on camera.

Home surveillance video captured the group as one of them tried to steer the 2010 Chevy Camaro while two others tried to push it away, Thursday night.

“I think they’re a bunch of kids that are probably just looking for a thrill,” said the victim, Tony, who did not want to give his last name. “They tried starting it, and you can actually see in the video, that the car was [jerking].”

Tony said his neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the crooks trying to open car doors in the Forest Ridge area in Davie. “I guess they didn’t figure out that you had to step on the clutch in order to start the car,” Tony said, as he demonstrated how they stalled, “so they did it again, and again they put it in gear. They tried to go, and of course this is what happened.”

One of the cameras showed the group with Tony’s new Chevy Camaro in the middle of the road after managing to get inside his garage where he said he leaves the car keys.

“They waited and waited and sat there, and they were very nonchalant like they lived there,” Tony said. “They were saying, ‘OK, we can’t do nothing with this. Let’s get the heck out of here.'”

The victim said he’s glad that he got his car back, but he has a message for those burglars. “If you’re gonna steal a car, make sure somebody knows how to drive a stick,” he said, “and don’t be an idiot.”

