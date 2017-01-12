Would-be robber fails to break into Pinecrest home

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Home surveillance cameras caught a would-be burglar trying to break into a house in Pinecrest.

According to the video, the crook used a center punch to shatter the glass of the back patio door of the house, on Jan. 3.

The suspect took off running when the glass did not shatter.

The crook ran to an SUV that was waiting nearby, along Southwest 114th Terrace and South Red Road.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

