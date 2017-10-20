Worker OK after falling off scaffold at Sunny Isles Beach high-rise

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker is safely on the ground after, officials said, he somehow fell off the scaffold he was working on at a high-rise in Sunny Isles Beach and was left dangling, Friday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured the worker dangling off the side of the building before he used a rope to hoist himself up and pull himself back on to the scaffold. Another worker helped the employee, seen wearing a yellow short, back onto the scaffold.

They were safely lowered back to the ground.

The worker was not injured.

