Worker killed after wall comes down at Pompano Beach construction site

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was killed after, officials said, he was struck by a wall that came down at a home under construction in Pompano Beach, Friday afternoon.

Broward Sherifff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident along the 2500 block of Southeast 14th Street.

Officials said the victim was working on a remodeling project at a private home when the wall fell on him.

