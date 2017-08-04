CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a worker to the hospital after he fell into an underground vault in Coral Springs, Friday afternoon.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, the worker fell in while fixing PVC pipes at Cypress Pool, along Coral Springs Drive, near Lakeview Drive. The victim was pinned between the pipes and was unable to get out due to his injuries.

Worker pulled from underground vault at Cypress Pool after falling inside, hoisted with ladder truck to safety. #anotherdayattheoffice pic.twitter.com/ctrAV6d6ts — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) August 4, 2017

Crews used a ladder truck to pull the worker to safety.

Paramedics took him to Broward Health Coral Springs with minor injuries.

