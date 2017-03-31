Worker falls nearly 30 feet after scaffolding collapses in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At around 9:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a scaffolding accident in the area of 1180 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a man in his 30s was working on the side of the building when the scaffolding collapsed, causing him to fall about 30 feet.

He was transported to Broward Health in critical condition.

This is the third report of a scaffolding accident in South Florida in nearly one week. Last Thursday, a worker was injured after a scaffolding collapsed off a Key Biscayne apartment complex, and just yesterday, a worker reportedly fell seven stories from a scaffolding off a Miami Beach condo.

