Worker falls from Miami Beach condo scaffolding

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to a building along Collins Avenue after a worker reportedly fell several floors from a scaffolding.

According to Miami Beach police, a call went out around 3:23 p.m., Thursday, about a male worker who fell after a scaffolding came down at the L´Excellence condominium, located at 5757 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

He was working on the seventh floor and was treated on the scene by Miami Beach police. He has since been transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are responding.

Officials do not know the worker’s condition as of yet.

