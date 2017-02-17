Worker electrocuted by 7,000 volts at Miami construction site

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was electrocuted, Friday morning, at a construction site in Miami.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at 1620 N.W. 54th St. where a construction worker was reportedly electrocuted just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters found the adult male on the second-floor semi-conscious after he, officials said, received 7,000 volts of electricity through his body

Co-workers told fire officials that he was pouring concrete when the concrete delivery arm hit the line.

Miami Fire Rescue, along with the Miami Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team, was seen at the site.

Traffic has been shutdown in the area as the rescue team brought the worker down safely and continues to clear the scene.

The worker was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

