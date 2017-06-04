MIAMI (WSVN) - People came together in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood for a good cause, Sunday.

The “Move for Minds” event, founded by award-winning journalist and author Maria Shriver, was held at the Equinox Brickell. It benefits The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and raises money to help research and fight the disease.

Organizer Alina Shriver thanked Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who was on hand, for his support “We’re thrilled to be here, in the ‘Move for Minds’ event at Equinox, and I’m especially happy that Philip’s here,” she said. “He’s been incredibly supportive here to my sister-in-law, Maria Shriver.”

Participants were treated to a specialized workout, unique health foods and a panel discussion on what actions women can take to effectively battle Alzheimer’s.

