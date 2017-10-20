Women honored at American Cancer Society luncheon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida women received a high honor at a luncheon, Friday, for their commitment to the community and American Cancer Society.

7News’ own Lynn Martinez emceed the American Cancer Society’s 10th Anniversary “Inner Circle of Twelve” luncheon in Downtown Miami.

The luncheon took place at the Intercontinental Hotel, where Toby Lerner Ansin joined 11 other women who were recognized for their leadership, philanthropy and dedication to the American Cancer Society’s mission.

“I am being honored by the American Cancer Society, an organization that’s really helped this community with the money they’ve raised to find the cure for cancer,” said Ansin. “I’m very proud and honored that they chose me as one of their Twelve Circle members.”

The honorees were escorted on stage by toy soldiers and presented with their award in front of more than 500 guests.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.