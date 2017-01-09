Women arrested in Hialeah strong-arm robbery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two women who, they said, snatched a piece of jewelry from a couple trying to sell it to them at a gas station in Hialeah.

Surveillance video captured the subjects’ car at the Shell gas station, on West 80th Street and Hialeah Gardens Boulevard, Saturday night.

Police said the potential buyers, later identified as Lorely Lafont and Marisol Sanchez, took the goods from the husband and wife and sped off in their car, just before 8:45 p.m.

The husband is then seen grabbing onto the passenger side of the vehicle. Investigators said he was dragged through the gas station before falling onto the street.

Lafont and Sanchez now face charges of strong-arm robbery.

Officials said they were also arrested last year for allegedly stealing packages from Miami Shores homes in May.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.