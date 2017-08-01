Woman’s leg amputated after car pins her to building

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman had to have one of her legs amputated after a car hit her and her adult son outside a Florida bank.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon.

Boynton Beach police say the 60-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were standing in front of the ATM outside a Bank of America branch when a sedan hopped a parking barrier and hit them. The crash pinned mother and son to the building. Rescue crews took them both to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined the woman would have to lose a leg.

Police say the 81-year-old woman driving the car had been pulling into a parking space but failed to stop. No citation was immediately issued. The crash remains under investigation.

