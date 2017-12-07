Woman’s body found on side of the road in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found on he side of the road in Miami Lakes.

Police responded to the scene along Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive at around 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

At this point it is unclear how the victim died. Her identity remains unknown.

Miami Lakes Drive is currently shutdown in both directions, between Miami Lakeway South and Fairway Drive, as the investigation is ongoing.

