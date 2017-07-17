Woman with dementia missing in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to officials, 72-year-old Sharon Ross, who suffers from advanced stage dementia, was last seen at her home, Sunday morning.

Ross is described as a white female with a small frame, gray eyes and brown hair. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Ross’s whereabouts, please call 911.

