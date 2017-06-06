Woman who fought bus driver speaks out

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida woman is telling her side of the story after she was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a Broward County bus driver.

Cameras on the bus captured the fight on the bus along Power Line Road, on Memorial Day.

Sixty-eight-year-old Broward County bus driver Ken Legler said he was behind the wheel.

“Just kept repeatedly, repeatedly using filthy language,” said Legler.

He said he warned the woman about her language.

“She goes, ‘I’m gonna spit in your face,'” said Legler. “So I said, ‘You better not,’ but then she said, ‘No, you know what? I’m gonna punch you in the face.'”

Thirty-one-year-old Charity Hunter was charged with battery in the case. She said the driver had taunted her, but she admitted her words were out of line.

“I am vulgar on the bus,” said Hunter. “I will not lie. I was very loud.”

She said the argument started after a misunderstanding about a bus stop, but another passenger threw the first punch. Then, she said, the bus driver jumped in.

“What the bus driver decided to do was to engage in a fight,” said Hunter.

In the video, Legler appeared to force Hunter off the bus.

“That push was not needed,” said Hunter. “That push made me react, and that’s when I start punching back.”

The fighting continued, and Hunter said she was injured. “I have a cut above my eye.”

Broward County Transit released a statement, Monday. “This incident is the subject of an investigation, and the actions of the bus operator are currently under review. All BCT bus operators are expected to act in a courteous and professional manner under all conditions.”

Legler said he was just doing his job.

“Fists were flying everywhere. I just… I was protecting myself.”

Hunter said she respects Legler’s job but believes they both crossed the line on the day of the altercation.

“I appreciate you, I appreciate everything that you stand for. What I don’t appreciate is the way that you handle your job position.”

Legler was involved in another altercation on his bus back in 2015, when a dispute over what appeared to be a bogus bus pass led to a scuffle that took him out of his seat while the bus rolled into an intersection. He was suspended for five days in that case.

Legler is waiting for a decision from his employer regarding this case. He currently is not working but is still getting paid.

