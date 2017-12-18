Woman who died during cosmetic procedure had fat embolism

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have ruled the death of a woman who underwent a cosmetic procedure an accident.

Kizzy London went into cardiac arrest while undergoing a Brazilian butt lift last Thursday. The 40-year-old was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center where the medical examiner said she died of a fat embolism.

The surgery took place at West Dade Surgery Center, near Southwest Eighth Street and 87th Avenue in Miami.

Arnaldo Valls, the doctor who performed the procedure, has been practicing for more than 40 years.

