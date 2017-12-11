Woman testifies in third trial for 1990 murder of ‘Baby Lollipops’

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing her baby in 1990 has taken the stand for a third trial.

Ana Maria Cardona faced a judge for her third trial, Monday. Cardona had perviously been sentenced to death twice before, but both convictions were overturned.

Now, prosecutors are opting for life behind bars for the murder of her 3-year-old son Lazaro Figueroa, known to many as “Baby Lollipops” due to the design he had on his shirt.

During her testimony, Cardona maintained her innocence and said a former lover was responsible.

Lazaro’s body was found in the bushes outside of a MIami Beach home in 1990.

The child’s battered body weighed only 18 pounds, leading investigators to believe he had been tortured.

Cardona previously said the boy’s death was an accident — claiming he hit his head after falling from a bed and she discarded his body.

