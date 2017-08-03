Woman targeted by purse snatchers outside Davie Wal-Mart

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out, days after, she said, men inside a minivan snatched her purse outside of a Wal-Mart in Davie, causing her to be dragged for several feet.

The victim, too shaken to show her face on camera, said Sunday’s robbery shattered her sense of security. “I felt very vulnerable and violated by this situation,” she said.

According to Davie Police, the incident took place at around 10:30 p.m., outside of the large retailer, at 4301 S. University Drive.

Kaitlin was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store and into the parking lot. “I was a little bit distracted at that moment because the bags were slipping off my arm,” she said.

It was at that moment that, the victim said, a minivan pulled up next to her. “It came very close in to me,” she said. “I actually jumped away at that moment, and I felt an arm come out and grab my shoulder, my shirt and my strap to my purse.”

Kaitlin fell to the ground as the van dragged her about 10 feet before the purse strap snapped. “I’m just thankful that it did,” she said. “I know that it could have been so much worse had it not.”

The men in the minivan got away with Kaitlin’s purse. She got away with a just a few cuts and scrapes.

“I had some road rash here,” she said as she pointed to her injuries.

Kaitlin is now warning the public to be on the lookout for thieves like the men who targeted her, because crimes like this can be carried out in a matter of seconds. “I don’t want this to happen again to another person where they get seriously injured,” she said. “It could have been so much worse for me, and I’m just grateful.”

The subjects remain at large. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

