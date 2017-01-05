Woman suspected of drugging, mugging victim of over $72k arrested

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman accused and drugging and mugging an elderly man of over $72,000 worth of valuables in Lighthouse Point has been arrested and charged.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Witney Tolbert was arrested, Wednesday, after investigators found enough evidence to arrest her for committing larceny, poisoning and robbery on a 73-year-old man, back on May 17.

Tolbert appeared in bond court, Thursday morning, on charges of larceny worth $50,000 from a person 65 years of age or older, poisoning food or water with intentions of killing or injuring and robbery without a firearm or weapon.

Her combined bond on these charges is $165,000.

According to the arrest report, Tolbert arrived at the victim’s home with a bottle of red wine, at around 10 p.m. Shortly after drinking small sips, the victim became overwhelmingly drowsy and lethargic.

At around 12 a.m., the victim and Tolbert went to a bedroom to lie down. That’s when the victim stated he passed out and did not wake up until 11 a.m., the next morning.

When he woke up the next day, he had slurred speech, loss of orientation, uncoordinated movements, nausea and extreme drowsiness.

That’s when he suspected that he had been drugged by Tolbert.

Once he came to this realization, Tolbert was long gone from the victim’s home. On her was approximately $72,000 worth of the victim’s jewelry, electronics and valuable pieces of luggage.

Also noticeably gone was the wine glass the victim had drank from.

Tolbert was eventually identified after she was recorded entering and exiting the victim’s house in the surveillance video. According to the victim, he and Tolbert know each other but have no relationship to one another.

A blood sample collected from the victim tested positive for alprazolam.

During the course of the investigation, Tolbert allegedly became fearful and returned $29,600-worth of the victim’s property and within a week, an additional $11,000 was returned in a cash payment.

According to officials, she then verbalized the remaining $31,000 would not be returned since she had sold it to a third party and it could not be recovered. The item she had sold worth $31,000 was a Rolex watch.

