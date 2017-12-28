Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at Lauderdale Lakes club

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was shot in Lauderdale Lakes and police said she is now fighting for her life.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, at South Rock Lounge Bar and Grill, located at 3670 N. State Road 7. The woman shot was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

BSO said the shooter remains at large as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

