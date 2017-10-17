Woman struck by train in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A train struck a pedestrian, Tuesday morning, in Aventura.

According to officials, the female victim, who has yet to be identified, was struck by a Florida East Coast train at 183rd Street and Biscayne Blvd. Officials responded to the incident just after 9 a.m.

The victim has since been transported to Aventura Hospital with serious injuries.

