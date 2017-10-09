Woman struck by car after roll over crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car in North Miami Beach.

The collision happened on a sidewalk along Northeast 163rd Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to officials, a PT Cruiser rolled over after a crash and struck the woman.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

