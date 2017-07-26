SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling as a woman stole a package from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shows the woman grabbing the package from a home located near Southwest 41st Terrace and 94th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

If you have any information on this package theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

