DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman responsible for stealing an iPad from a Deerfield Beach McDonald’s.

The theft, which took place in June, happened when the woman placed her order, then stepped away to use the restroom. A customer after her, placed his order and left his iPad on the counter.

Moments later, the woman then leaves the restaurant with both her meal and the iPad.

The woman came to the McDonald’s alone but was seen leaving with a little girl.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

