Woman shot in hand in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after, police said, she was shot in the hand in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

The shooting took place at a home, near Northwest 73rd Street and 18th Avenue.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. 7News cameras captured paramedics taking the victim into the hospital.

Officers are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

