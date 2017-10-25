Woman shot during meeting to sell phone in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they say, shot a woman in North Lauderdale during a meeting to sell a phone.

A woman and her fiance were trying to sell a cell phone through an online marketplace. They arranged to meet a man in a North Lauderdale neighborhood, Sunday.

“We showed him the phone, you know, he turned it on, he checked it out, he said he wanted it, he asked us to take him to the gas station,” said the victim, who did not wish to be identified.

The man told the couple that he needed to go to an ATM to get cash.

They drove him to a nearby convenience store. Surveillance video captured him walking around inside the store.

“He got back in the car, and he wasn’t giving us any money or anything,” said the victim. “So when we got back to the place, we told him we didn’t wanna make the deal anymore.”

The man then pulled a gun and shot the woman from outside the car while she was sitting in the passenger seat. The bullet grazed her head.

“Just kept hearing the ring in my ear, and then I felt the blood coming down,” said the victim.

Her fiance then drove to a shopping plaza, where a good Samaritan took them to the hospital.

“They had no idea what to do. They were pretty desperate themselves,” said Jihon Marin, who works nearby. “And I had no idea, you know, whether this girl is gonna die.”

The victim is now home and trying to recover.

“I could be dead, my children could be without a mom, so I’m very blessed,” said the victim.

The shooter was wearing a blue Puma tracksuit at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.