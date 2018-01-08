Woman sets herself on fire near Miami Gardens Walmart

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who caught herself on fire in Miami Gardens was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a woman suffered self-inflicted burns to her body. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene at the Walmart in Miami Gardens, located at Northwest 195th Street and 27th Avenue, where she crews responded to the incident.

Fire rescue airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

