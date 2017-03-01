Woman served eviction papers barricades herself inside house

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida neighborhood is on edge after a woman barricaded herself inside a Southwest Miami-Dade house and called 911 for receiving eviction papers after a recent divorce.

Officials said the woman called Miami-Dade Police and made threats that she would shoot if police responded to the scene, off of Southwest 148th Court and 157th Terrace, Wednesday.

According to neighbors in the area, the couple recently got divorced and the woman was served with some type of eviction papers. That’s when she barricaded herself inside the house with her mother.

Police said the woman also threatened officials to blow up the house.

Several Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene and were able to resolve the situation.

“If they attempted to come into the residence, she would blow up the house and begin shooting at officers,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard. “We later learned that she was inside the residence with her mother and barricaded herself and her mother inside the residence.”

The woman is now in police custody.

