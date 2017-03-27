Woman sentenced to 10 years for deadly butt injection

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County judge sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison and five years of probation, Monday, for injecting a female patient with a deadly mix of ingredients.

O’Neal Morris made international headlines when she was accused of using a deadly mixture of Fix-a-Flat, cement, silicone, mineral oil and Super Glue to give bad butt injections. The transgender woman asked for mercy from the court, Monday, after pleading no contest in the death of 31-year-old Shatarka Nuby.

“The court is going to sentence you as follows. You will be adjudicated on all charges. You will be sentenced to 10 years Florida state prison. That’ll be followed by five years of probation; special conditions of probation will be restitution in each case,” the judge said.

Nuby died in federal prison in 2012 after allegedly paying Morris $2,000 for 10 of the toxic injections.

In court on Monday, Morris said she was friends with Nuby.

“Me and Shatarka, we were like this,” Morris, holding her index and middle finger together, said. “Like, I would never do that. So, please don’t listen to the lies. Please do not listen to what they’re reporting, because it’s not.”

“I have never, ever, or would dare ever to inject, or have injected any human with any type of unknown substance,” she added, “such as Super Glue, cement, Fix-a-Flat, concrete, nothing that comes from Home Depot, nothing that comes out of any hardware store.”

Nuby’s family members went before the judge, Monday, to ask for justice from the judge.

“What you took from me, that was a precious jewel,” said Sherri Pitts, Nuby’s mother.

Morris had already served nearly a year in prison for practicing medicine without a license, leaving countless women scarred for life, authorities said.

Kisha Jones said Morris’ breast injections harmed her physically. “The ingredients ate through my flesh, and I have multiple cysts in both my breasts,” she said.

The plea deal Morris reached meant she could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail. The judge decided to sentence her to 10 years in jail and five years probation.

The victim’s family said the sentence isn’t enough. “‘Cause I’ve forgiven him, I said that you also have have to be accountable for what you done,” Pitts said.

Morris said she pleaded no contest because she felt she couldn’t receive a fair trial.

Despite her attorney’s arguments, the judge ordered Morris serve her prison sentence in men’s prison because current Florida law doesn’t make exemptions for transgender people.

