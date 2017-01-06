Woman scammed, beaten by 2 men who stole $10,000

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lottery scam in Southwest Miami-Dade has police asking for the public’s help in finding the scammers, who remain at-large.

According to police, two men in a parking lot approached a woman in her car, near 20821 S. Dixie Highway. The men told the victim they held a “big winning” lottery ticket.

Both scammers told the woman they were not residents of the area in which they purchased the ticket and needed her to cash the winning ticket.

As collateral, the men said they needed $40,000 to ensure the victim would cash the ticket. The woman then went to a nearby bank to withdraw $10,000 and gave it to them.

The men then proceeded to physically abuse the victim and take her purse. At one point during the altercation, the woman said she was strangled.

Miami-Dade Police said they have an image of one of the two suspects on camera, at a nearby bank, but need help in identifying the second man.

If you have any information on these scammers, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

