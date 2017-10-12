Woman robbed of $700 at knife-point in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief made off with $700 after he robbed a woman at knife-point at a Southwest Miami-Dade ATM.

The robber approached the victim as she prepared to make a deposit. He flashed a knife and left with the money.

The woman was not hurt.

The robbery happened at a Chase branch along 137th Avenue and 152nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Oct. 3.

A clear photo image taken from the ATM’s camera showed the robber wore glasses, had a goatee and a Miami Heat T-shirt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

