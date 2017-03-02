Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Northwest Miami-Dade business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint while walking to her car parked outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade business.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Jan. 30, just after 7:30 p.m., two men, one armed with a gun, approached a woman as she walked towards her car parked outside of a Harbor Village detox and rehab facility, located along Northwest 91st Street and Eighth Avenue.

As one of the subjects tried to steal her car, a subject cornered her at gunpoint and forced her cellphone out of her hand.

The struggle between the victim and the armed subject ended with her being thrown to the ground, next to her own car.

The subject who was trying to carjack her vehicle then jumped out without parking it, causing the vehicle to move forward until the second subject jumped in to park it.

As the two subjects fled the scene with her cellphone, she ran in the opposite direction for help.

“No matter where you are, no matter where you may be, always keep your eyes open and be vigilant,” said a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson. “If you’re exiting your home, don’t be on the phone. Be with your eyes open and have your keys at hand so you can get in your vehicle and drive off at the point and moment.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

