Woman robbed at gunpoint on in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A masked man robbed a woman at gunpoint, Thursday morning, in the driveway of her Miami Beach home, police said.

The man walked up to the woman in her driveway, then pulled out a gun and robbed her. He then fled.

The robbery happened at her home on North Bay Road and West 53rd Street.

If you recognize the robber, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.